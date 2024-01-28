Short Interest in GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Expands By 150.2%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 150.2% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in GT Biopharma by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTBP opened at $0.21 on Friday. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma ( NASDAQ:GTBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

