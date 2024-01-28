Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 65,400 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 65,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

