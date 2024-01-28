Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

NYSE OSK opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $113.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

