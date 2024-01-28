Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

