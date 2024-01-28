Versor Investments LP Purchases 11,286 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 378.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 8.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lennar by 285.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $2,254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,912,000 after buying an additional 28,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Lennar by 16.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.