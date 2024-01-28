1,060 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 86,597.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,475.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,417.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,443.39.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

