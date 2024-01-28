Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 8,502 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.9% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 10,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $5,156,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.61.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

