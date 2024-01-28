Versor Investments LP Buys 16,000 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 338.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 503,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

