Versor Investments LP Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ALLETE by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

