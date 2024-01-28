Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after acquiring an additional 333,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $215.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $216.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.77% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

