Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 36,538 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.3 %

VRT opened at $53.46 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

