Versor Investments LP Has $834,000 Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 335.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clear Secure by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YOU opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.00 and a beta of 1.55. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

YOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

