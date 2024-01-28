Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,455 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of Liberty Broadband worth $43,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

