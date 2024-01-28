Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $44,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,780.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,635.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,567.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,783.52.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

