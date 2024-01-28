Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 141.8% in January

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the December 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Santos Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $5.19 on Friday. Santos has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.
About Santos
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Santos
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.