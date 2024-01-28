Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Earnings Results

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03), reports. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion.
Old Republic International Stock Performance
Shares of ORI opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.
Old Republic International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
