Modiv Industrial, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of 255.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

NYSE MDV opened at $15.02 on Friday. Modiv Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($1.17). Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modiv Industrial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

