Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$186.04 million for the quarter.
