XML Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned about 1.42% of Gladstone Commercial worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

