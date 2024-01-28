XML Financial LLC Makes New $6.64 Million Investment in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 271,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 16.45% of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APRQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $275,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,611,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $1,426,000.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of APRQ opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (APRQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

