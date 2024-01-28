XML Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $230.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

