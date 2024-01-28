XML Financial LLC Purchases 26,453 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,584,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $63.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

