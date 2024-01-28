XML Financial LLC Sells 3,442 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $79.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

