XML Financial LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,912 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGLD opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Announces Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.1339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

