American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.

American Express Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

