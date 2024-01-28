Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $207,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

