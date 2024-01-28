1,000 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,090,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after buying an additional 87,720 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $335.60.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

