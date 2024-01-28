Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases Shares of 3,771 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

