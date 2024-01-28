Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $815,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Post by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Post by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Post by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

