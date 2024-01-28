Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

