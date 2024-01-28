Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Cap of $513.08 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $513.08 million and $33.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00084428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022432 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,576,581 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

