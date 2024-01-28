Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Cap of $513.08 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $513.08 million and $33.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00084428 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00029548 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022432 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007060 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007076 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,576,581 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.
Buying and Selling Fetch.ai
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.
