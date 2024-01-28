Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $34.91 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $34.91 million and $1.00 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00018715 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

