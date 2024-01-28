Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Tyson Foods by 41.7% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Tyson Foods by 262.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TSN opened at $54.99 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

