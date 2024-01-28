Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.85 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

