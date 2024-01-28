BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
ZWH opened at C$22.43 on Friday. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$22.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.69.
