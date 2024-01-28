BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE ZWU opened at C$10.37 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of C$9.27 and a 12 month high of C$11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.23.

