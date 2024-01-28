BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZAG stock opened at C$13.46 on Friday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$12.67 and a 52 week high of C$14.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.29.

