AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Trading Up 0.2 %

AZZ stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. AZZ has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in AZZ by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.