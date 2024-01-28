Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.
Diverger Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.
Diverger Company Profile
