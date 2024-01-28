Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE) Raises Dividend to $1.44 Per Share

Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.438 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $1.40.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

