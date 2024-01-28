Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Gentex updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Gentex by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Gentex by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.