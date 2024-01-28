Credit Acceptance (CACC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.88 by ($2.18). The business had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.68 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 33.12%. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $40 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CACC opened at $550.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.39. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $576.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CACC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.75.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total value of $262,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

