Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,196.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $978.80. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $617.35 and a 12-month high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

