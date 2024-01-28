Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.39. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $147.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after buying an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

