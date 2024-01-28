Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.10)-0.20 EPS.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. Western Digital has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $60.55.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

View Our Latest Report on Western Digital

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.