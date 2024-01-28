Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (MOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
