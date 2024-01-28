Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.850-6.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.73.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Activity

CCI opened at $108.60 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.79.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 148.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 961,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,596,000 after buying an additional 574,296 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,987,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 744,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,047,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.