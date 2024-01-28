Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.200-6.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.