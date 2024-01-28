Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BLK opened at $787.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $778.03 and its 200-day moving average is $712.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
