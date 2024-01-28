Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
